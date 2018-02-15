Shots Fired Call Leads BGPD to Arrest Two on Gun, Drug Charges

In Bowling Green, a shots fired report leads officers to find large amounts of ammunition, at least one stolen firearm, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Through investigation earlier this week, they discovered a gun and shell casings near an apartment building on Lost Circle Avenue.

Inside was Bobbie Drury, 41, Willis Burton, 37, and Joel Robinson, 39, along side hundreds of plastic baggies often used for packaging and selling drugs, a stolen firearm, scales, meth, pipes, and more throughout the residence.

Burton, who is a convicted felon, and Drury are both facing multiple charges including possession a stolen firearm and controlled substances.

Robinson is charged with identity theft.