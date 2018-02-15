Florida High School Shooting Suspect Charged with 17 Counts Premeditated Murder

The 19 year old suspect in Wednesday's deadly high school shooting in Florida is facing charges of premeditated murder this morning.

17 people were killed and 14 others were injured in the rampage. We are learning more about the suspect and the victims.

19 year old Nikolas Cruz wore a hospital gown as he entered Broward County Jail Thursday morning.

Police say Cruz began his rampage outside Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, then went inside and continued shooting.

President Trump addressed the nation about the shooting, saying, “no parent should ever have to fear for their sons or daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning.”

Police say Cruz had been expelled from the school last year. Social media posts show him posing with guns on Thursday, FBI agents searched the home of the family where he was staying.

A lawyer for the family says he was a friend of their son. Cruz moved in following the death of his adoptive mother in November.

The lawyer says they knew Cruz had a semi-automatic assault rifle when he moved in but they had strict rules to keep it locked up.

Among those killed was student Jamie Guttenberg and Assistant Coach and Security Guard Aaron Feis who ran to help when the shooting started.

Classes have been canceled while the investigation continues.