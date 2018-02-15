Florida School Shooting

Seventeen people are dead and more than a dozen wounded when a lone gunman opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida North of Miami. The suspect, now in custody, is a 19 year old male who had been expelled from the school.

The chaos erupted just as classes were about to let out at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Police say a former student armed with a semiautomatic rifle pulled a fire alarm and then opened fire on unsuspecting students.

Responding swat teams discovered students barricaded in classrooms where they waited to be led to safety by law enforcement.

A chaotic scene ensued as students were escorted single file from the building as frantic parents rushed to the school searching for their children.

Most of the victims were discovered fatally shot inside a classroom building but some were discovered outside. About a dozen wounded students were transported to area hospitals.

The suspect, identified as 19 year old Nikolas Cruz was taken into custody about a mile from the school.

Students who know the suspect say he was troubled and had been expelled.

Broken windows riddled with bullet holes. A grim indication of what happened at this high school where investigators worked through the night searching for evidence.