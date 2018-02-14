9-Year-Old Bowling Green Girl Inspires Many

A 9-year-old girl in Bowling Green, was bullied, but now she is inspiring others.

Taelor Howard was a victim of bullying, but now she's no longer a victim. She's turned her experiences into something positive to help her fellow classmates.

Taelor's mom, Meredith noticed the change in her normally happy and vibrant little girl. She found out her daughter was being bullied at school.

Now, Taelor is starting an Anti-Bullying campaign to support her fellow classmates and others who have been bullied.

Taelor and her mom just want everyone to be comfortable and confident in themselves.

If you see a change in your child's behavior, talk to them and see what you can do to help.