An estimated 88 million flowers are on their way to love birds today.

Tuesday night some of the roses that are a part of the special Valentine’s Day delivery arrived at a UPS facility in Kentucky.

UPS says they deliver more than 8 million pounds of flowers, enough to fill 64 wide-body Boeing 787s.

The flowers were picked in Latin America, flown to Miami, and then Louisville.

They will be delivered across the United States by 10 a.m.