New Needle Exchange Program in Glasgow

The City of Glasgow passed the needle exchange program this week with a close vote.

The city council voted on the new program Monday night. After a narrow vote of 5 for it, 4 against it, and one abstain... the program passed.

The program is for drug users to turn in used needles for new needles.

City officials hope the program will encourage people to properly dispose of needles and decrease blood born diseases, like HIV.

Drug users will only be required to give their zip code, but an exact start date for the program has not been set yet.

Warren County already has a similar program.