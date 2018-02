On Monday, the Glasgow City Council approved the Syringe Exchange Program.

The program allows anonymous drug users to swap their dirty needles with clean ones in hopes of cleaning up communities, decreasing the spread of diseases, and providing users a safe place to turn for help.

The program discussion began in November, but the county board of heath, county government, and city government had to all approve the program for it to be implemented.

The motion passed 5-4 with 1 abstention.