National Corvette Museum Reveals Rare Corvette

The National Corvette Museum reveals its final restored rare corvette on the 4th anniversary of the sinkhole in the Skydome.

Yesterday, the 1962 tuxedo black corvette was unveiled at the Kentucky Museum.

Four years ago, it was one of eight corvettes that took a plunge through the floor of the museum's Skydome Area.

Since then only three others were able to be restored back to their initial conditions.

The museum turned the disaster into a tourist attraction, where the remaining five damaged corvettes are on display.

