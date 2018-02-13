Police Investigate a Murder-Suicide in Johnson County

Five people are now dead after what investigators are calling a murder-suicide in Johnson County, Kentucky.

The murder spree spanned across the county at two locations Saturday afternoon.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say Joseph Nickell killed his parents, Arlene and James Nickell at their home near Flatgap.

He then killed his girlfriend, Lindsey Vanhoose, and her mother, Patricia Vanhoose, at an apartment, in Paintsville before killing himself.

Neighbors say it’s a violent crime that has shaken this community.