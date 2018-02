Kentucky State Police investigating the death of a Warren County inmate.

Following court proceedings Thursday morning around 11:20 a.m., an inmate in the holding cell began complaining of chest pains.

Jailer Stephen Harmon says he immediately assisted Kevin Rozelle, 53, and summoned additional medical assistance.

Medical Center EMS transported the Rozelle to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Kentucky State Police are awaiting autopsy and toxicology results.