The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating two suspects who got away from deputies after a high speed pursuit took place.

Sheriff deputies are looking for Matthew Whittaker and Leslie Matlock.

Whittaker was driving recklessly away from officers with Matlock in the passenger seat.

After hitting a fence, they both fled into a nearby wooded area.

Investigators used K-9 dogs to "sniff" them out but were unsuccessful.