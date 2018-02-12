Bowling Green Man Shot During Police Altercation

A local man has been shot and injured after a Bowling Green officer responded to an emergency call and chose to defend himself during a fight that occurred between the two once he was on scene.

Authorities say a man was shot by a police officer who responded to an emergency call in bowling green.

Elmo Demetrius Stewart was shot by a Bowling Green officer on Friday after they became involved in an altercation where Stewart flashed a handgun.

State Police Master Trooper Jeremy Hodges says Stewart was shot at least once in the "lower extremities."

He was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Tennessee.