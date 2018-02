Former Larue County Principal Sentenced to 108 months

The former Larue County principal facing child pornography charges was sentenced in U.S. district court yesterday.

Stephen Goodlett, of Elizabethtown, was sentenced to 108 months in prison. Followed by a ten year period of supervised release.

These charges stem from transporting child pornography and possessing the pornography.

Goodlett remains in federal custody and faces additional state charges in Hardin county