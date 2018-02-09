DOW Drop Leaves Wall Street Worried

The DOW opened up more than 300 points this morning after a 1032 point sell-off Thursday

Since late January, the index has dipped 10 percent from its record high---and flirted with correction territory.

On Monday, the index plummeted almost 12 hundred points, the worst point- drop in history. The NASDAQ and S&P also suffered major losses.

The last correction happened back in 2016.

On CBS This Morning, CBS news business analyst Jill Schlesinger said we're overdue for a major pullback.

On the floor, traders are busy as the S&P 500 and the DOW are on course for their biggest weekly losses in at least six years.

Economists say there could be more choppy days ahead, and rallies could give way to volatility---something we haven't seen in a while.

But whatever you do, financial advisers say, don't panic.