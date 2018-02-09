DOW Drop Leaves Wall Street Worried - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

DOW Drop Leaves Wall Street Worried

DOW Drop Leaves Wall Street Worried

Posted: Updated:

The DOW opened up more than 300 points this morning after a 1032 point sell-off Thursday

Since late January, the index has dipped 10 percent from its record high---and flirted with correction territory.

On Monday, the index plummeted almost 12 hundred points, the worst point- drop in history. The NASDAQ and S&P also suffered major losses.

The last correction happened back in 2016.

On CBS This Morning, CBS news business analyst Jill Schlesinger said we're overdue for a major pullback.

On the floor, traders are busy as the S&P 500 and the DOW are on course for their biggest weekly losses in at least six years.

Economists say there could be more choppy days ahead, and rallies could give way to volatility---something we haven't seen in a while.

But whatever you do, financial advisers say, don't panic.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.