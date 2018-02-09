Second Government Shutdown Has Ended

President Trump has signed a bipartisan, $400 billion dollar budget agreement - ending a brief government shutdown that began just after midnight.

He tweeted: "Just signed Bill. Our Military will now be stronger than ever before. We love and need our Military and gave them everything - and more. First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!"

The Senate approved the bill in the early morning hours, pushed past the deadline because of a long protest over the cost of the deal by Senator Rand Paul.

The legislation sharply increases spending and the federal deficit.

Then it was the House's turn to sign off on the legislation.

The bill is tied to a temporary six week agreement to allow time for the deal to be enacted. It includes increased spending for the military, domestic programs and disaster relief."

Most Democrats in the House voted against the spending bill, trying to use it as leverage to get a vote on immigration.

They want a deal on Dreamers-children brought illegally to the U.S. as children, whose protection runs out next month.

That issue will likely be the next major showdown in Congress.