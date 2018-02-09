Bowling Green Doctor Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution

Federal prosecutors say a former doctor has pleaded guilty to drug distribution and health care fraud charges in Kentucky.

U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman says in a Monday statement, 66-year-old Charles Fred Gott admitted in a plea deal to conspiring with members of his office and others to intentionally distribute drugs including opioids without legitimate medical purposes. He also admitted to falsely billing Medicare, Medicaid and other health care benefit programs between 2006 and 2013 in Warren County.

The statement says Gott dispensed drugs including methadone, fentanyl and hydrocodone. He pleaded guilty to several charges of unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances and health care fraud.

U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers scheduled Gott's sentencing for May 7.