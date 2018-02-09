Bowling Green Doctor Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Bowling Green Doctor Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution

Posted: Updated:

Federal prosecutors say a former doctor has pleaded guilty to drug distribution and health care fraud charges in Kentucky.

U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman says in a Monday statement, 66-year-old Charles Fred Gott admitted in a plea deal to conspiring with members of his office and others to intentionally distribute drugs including opioids without legitimate medical purposes. He also admitted to falsely billing Medicare, Medicaid and other health care benefit programs between 2006 and 2013 in Warren County.

The statement says Gott dispensed drugs including methadone, fentanyl and hydrocodone. He pleaded guilty to several charges of unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances and health care fraud.

U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers scheduled Gott's sentencing for May 7.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.