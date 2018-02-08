House Fire in Rockfield, Man Detained on Scene for EPO Violation

Fire fighters are working to put out a house fire in Rockfield and a man violating an EPO is taking into police custody at the scene.

Warren County Sheriff Deputies say crews have called for additional manpower to 1604 Blue Level Providence Road to assist.

Deputies detained the man found at the scene for violation of the protective order and are transporting him to the Warren County Regional Jail.

The woman inside of the residence told authorities he also assaulted her and then set fire to her house, but this is not confirmed by officials.

WNKY will keep you updated as we know more.