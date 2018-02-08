Throwback Thursday: Shake Rag Historic District

This week we’re in downtown Bowling Green celebrating Black History Month. The Shake Rag Historic District is on the north end of State Street and known for its significance to the area’s African American community.

The Shake Rag neighborhood grew around Lee Square, a piece of land donated in 1802 for use as a public space. After the Civil War, the neighborhood grew into a bustling center of growing professional and middle class African American families. The 20th century community had a network of doctors, churches, schools, businesses, and modern bungalows.

The name “shake rag” came from washing clothes and hanging them outside on the line to dry. Mondays were wash days and people could be seen outside their homes shaking their laundry, shaking those rags.

The Shake Rag Walking Tour features what remains of the historic district and tells stories of what once was, like the Underwood Home, Alice’s beauty shop, the Southern Queen Hotel, the Hi-Way Drive Inn and more.

Link for website: https://www.visitbgky.com/shakerag/