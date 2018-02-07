8 Hour Stand-off in Edmonson County

A man assaulted two Bowling Green Police Officers, stole a vehicle in Warren County and then barricaded himself in his home for eight hours. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell was there during the standoff.

It all began around 3:40am Wednesday morning when the suspect, Christoper Spencer, assaulted two BGPD officers at Jameson Hotel and then fled the scene.

Spencer stole a black Chevrolet Avalanche in Warren County and took off to his home in Brownsville.

Around 7am, Kentucky State Police arrived to the home and found the stolen truck parked in front of the home.

Police surrounded the mobile home and heard movement inside.

KSP then made the decision to call in the Special Response Team.

Police then gave multiple verbal commands over the loudspeaker, which Spencer ignored.

Police were able to breach the front door and released pepper spray into the home.

After nearly 8 hours, around 4pm Spencer finally emerged.

He resisted arrest and had to be tazed.

Neighbors were shocked something like this happened on their quiet street.

Neither Spencer or any officers were injured in the stand-off. Spencer was arrested on multiple charges including robbery and assaulting police officers.

He was taken to Warren County Jail.