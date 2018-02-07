Ky Rep. Introduces Resolution Declaring Pornography a Public Health Crisis

In the House on Wednesday, a Kentucky representative introduced a resolution declaring pornography to be a public health crisis.

Melinda Gibbons Prunty - covering Muhlenburg and part of Hopkins in the 15th district - says pornography can cause harm and serious health risks to an individual.

The congresswoman wants increased laws that curb obscenity and the objectification of woman.

She sites research that reportedly shows pornography has posed greater issues to society over time and that she too has seen it affect those around her.

WNKY will keep you updated on this developing resolution.