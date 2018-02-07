Barren County Man Sentenced to 100 Months in Prison for Theft of - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Barren County Man Sentenced to 100 Months in Prison for Theft of Firearms

A Barren County convicted felon is sentenced to 100 months in prison for theft of firearms.


Eric Stockton, 37, of Cave City pleaded guilty to being in possession of a firearm and entered an Alford plea to stealing a firearm from a licensed dealer.


The case stems from October 2014, where Stockton allegedly burglarized Horton's Guns.


During a traffic stop months later in February 2015, Kentucky State Police discovered a stolen firearm from the burglary in the car and two other firearms from a witness who stated Stockton gave him and his father the weapons.


In all, authorities say Stockton stole and possessed eight firearms - valued at $6,488.


Only three of the eight were recovered.


Stockton is convicted felon with prior gun theft convictions.

