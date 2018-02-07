Hearing for Man Convicted of '96 Murder

It was 22 years ago when a 17-year-old committed a senseless crime in Gardenside Way.

Sophol Phon and other gang members invaded a home belonging to a couple living in the neighborhood.

Phon, with a handgun, brutally murdered the couple execution style as part of his initiation into the gang called "The Asian Boyz."

Along with other members of the gang, Phon was tried as a juvenile in 1996 when this happened.

It wasn't until 1998 that Phon was handed his life without parole sentencing.

Now, 38-years-old, Phon has told the Supreme Court of Kentucky his sentencing is unfair, according to Montgomery vs. Louisiana.

Today, the Kentucky Supreme Court held a hearing in Frankfort.

They sought to address if Phon was falsely sentenced in 1996.

Because Phon was 17, he wouldn't qualify for adult sentencing.

As of now, the Supreme Court hasn't officially ruled anything new.

But we'll be sure to keep you updated as this case progresses.