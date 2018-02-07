Lawmakers Attempt to Avoid Government Shutdown

Lawmakers on capitol hill say they are making progress on a bi-partisan deal to avoid another government shutdown this year.

Tuesday, the house passed a short-term spending bill that would expire next month.

Senate leaders are working on a two-year agreement that would increase spending for both the military and domestic programs – such as combating the opioid epidemic. But President Trump says if congress doesn’t pass immigration reform, he’d welcome a shutdown.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle quickly denounced the comments.

The president’s remarks took many by surprise, since the proposed two-year spending deal does not include any immigration changes, which congress is tackling separately.

Last month’s shutdown ended after republicans in the senate promised democrats a vote on the “DACA” program, protecting undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Wednesday morning, house minority leader Nancy Pelosi said without a similar commitment from Speaker Paul Ryan, she and many other house democrats will not support a long-term budget deal.