Armed and Dangerous Kentucky Man at Large

Kentucky authorities are searching for a Danville man who they say kidnapped and assaulted a woman.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say Tuesday morning, Kyle Smith, 22, assaulted a woman, pulled her into a van, and threatened to kill her, but after being forced to drive for some time, she was able to escape by jumping from the vehicle.

Police found the suspect van burned in a wooded area in LaGrange, Georgia, and believe Smith may still be out state.

He is described as 6ft 3in tall and 230 pounds.

Authorities say if you spot him, do not approach him and call police immediately.