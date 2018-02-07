New Security Measures at Marshall Co. High School

A Kentucky high school where two students were killed in a shooting last month has begun using metal detectors as an added security precaution.

West Kentucky Star cites a statement from the Marshall County school district that says staff would begin using metal detector wands on Tuesday to check students as they pass through one of four entrances into the building.

Authorities said 14 students were wounded by gunfire and seven others injured trying to flee when a classmate opened fire on Jan. 23 before classes began at Marshall County High School. A 15-year-old boy is being held on murder and assault charges.

Last week, the school began requiring that all students have their bags, backpacks and purses checked before entering the building.