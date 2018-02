The Supreme Court of Kentucky has made some scheduling changes that we want to make you aware of, regarding when you can attend a public hearing taking place in Frankfort.

The Supreme Court of Kentucky wants you to know that February 7-9 is the chance for you to attend oral arguments.

This will be open to the public and will take place in the Supreme Court room on the 2nd floor of the State Capitol.

You may also view the arguments online via the Supreme Court live stream.