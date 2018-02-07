Convicted Murderer Believes Sentencing is Unfair - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Convicted Murderer Believes Sentencing is Unfair

Posted: Updated:

After committing two murders back in 1996, a man from Bowling Green is now telling the Kentucky Supreme Court the sentencing they gave him for his crimes is completely unfair.

Sophal Phon was seventeen at the time, when he and crew members of a gang known as "the Asian Boyz" invaded a Laotian couple's house.

The couple was shot and killed execution style in their Gardenside Way residence.

Sophal Phon, now 38 years old, did plead guilty to several charges including two counts of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

The Warren Circuit Court Jury struggled to decide on which punishment to serve Phon, such as the death penalty, but eventually agreed to sentence him to life without parole in 1998.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.