Convicted Murderer Believes Sentencing is Unfair

After committing two murders back in 1996, a man from Bowling Green is now telling the Kentucky Supreme Court the sentencing they gave him for his crimes is completely unfair.

Sophal Phon was seventeen at the time, when he and crew members of a gang known as "the Asian Boyz" invaded a Laotian couple's house.

The couple was shot and killed execution style in their Gardenside Way residence.

Sophal Phon, now 38 years old, did plead guilty to several charges including two counts of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

The Warren Circuit Court Jury struggled to decide on which punishment to serve Phon, such as the death penalty, but eventually agreed to sentence him to life without parole in 1998.