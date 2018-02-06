It's something you see everyday while you're out driving, someone texting while behind the wheel. Distracted driving is the number one killer of teens.

WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell went to Barren County High School as students got a chance to learn more about the risks of distracted driving.

"Don't text and drive." says, BCHS student Cody Lane.

A text can wait. That's what the Save A Life Tour wants students all around the nation to learn.

The Save A Life Tour stopped by Barren County High School to show students what can happen when you decide to text and drive with a distracted driving simulator.

The simulator shows students how texting can impact your speed, the direction of your vehicle, and how quickly your future can change.

When you look away from the road for just five seconds while traveling at 55-MPH, you travel the length of a football field.

In 2010, Kentucky passed a law banning drivers from texting while the vehicle is in motion.

The Save A Life Tour hopes to have a positive impact on every student.

Next time you get behind the wheel, put your phone down. It could save your life.