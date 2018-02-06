Judge Refuses to Drop Arrest Warrant on Wikileaks Founder

Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, will likely remain in an embassy in London -- where he's been holed up since 2012. Today, a British judge refused to drop the warrant for his arrest.

Julian Assange has spent nearly six years in Ecuador's London Embassy - refusing to step outside because British police would arrest him. Now, the Wikileaks founder may be forced to seek refuge even longer.

Assange sought sanctuary in the embassy back in 2012 after skipping bail in London to avoid being sent to Sweden on sexual assault allegations - but last year, Swedish authorities stopped pursuing the case, saying they couldn't advance the investigation any further. Assange's attorney argued, without a case in Sweden, the British arrest warrant was meaningless.

Assange also fears being extradited to the U.S.. The 46 year old Australian could face charges including espionage, conspiracy, and theft for publishing tens of thousands of classified documents on his Wikileaks site.

The Ecuadorian government has said it wants Assange to leave the embassy and has granted him citizenship and asylum, should he eventually decide to move to Ecuador.

Assange's lawyer says his client is suffering from several mental and physical problems from his long stay inside the embassy.