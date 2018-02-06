BCHS Students "Drive" Simulators to Feel Effects of Driving Under the Influence

It's not the typical day at Barren County High School.

Today, they're taking advantage of the latest stop in the "Save a Life Tour" where they will have the opportunity to "drive" simulators that show the effect of drinking and driving.

This is a huge presentation by a group out of Michigan that travels the country to gives students a life changing lesson.

This is all thanks to Debra L. Broz Attorneys at Law, who made this tour pit stop possible at Greenwood High School Monday and Barren County High School Tuesday as a part of their latest initiative to Stop Distracted Driving.

The firm says these simulators are extremely life like and with a presentation held before hand, it's a great learning opportunity and hopefully a deterrent for these future and new drivers on the road.