Senator Rand Paul to Conduct Hearing on Wasteful Government Spending in D.C. Tuesday

Senator Rand Paul is at his home away from home today - Washington D.C. - where this afternoon he's set to conduct a hearing on wasteful government spending.

This, ahead of a possible government this week if Congress doesn't act.

Paul says his subcommittee will address the impact on taxpayers when politicians create spending uncertainties due to repeated government shutdown crisis.

He will also call for proper oversight of government spending and elimination of wasteful spending by federal agencies.

