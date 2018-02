In Louisville, a former CFO of a Louisville insurance company has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison.

On Monday, a federal judge ordered Sylvia Smith, 63, to pay over $674,000 in restitution.

Sylvia Smith was accused of embezzlement to obtain money from her employer, known as market finders insurance corporation. She then diverted those funds to another company owned by her husband.

Smith was charged with wire fraud and failing to report embezzled funds as income on her tax returns.