Bowling Green Doctor Pleads Guilty

A well-known Bowling Green doctor has now pleaded guilty for multiple charges of health care fraud and for the distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance.

Dr. Fred Gott confessed to conspiring with members of his office and others to distribute several controlled substances including 14 counts of methadone and hydrocodone between 2010 and 2013.

During that same period, Gott also fraudulently billed various health care benefit programs including Medicare and Medicaid.

Dr. Gott has agreed to serve 96 months in prison and to pay an unknown amount in restitution.

