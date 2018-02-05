Morgantown City Hall Receives Over 200 Thousand Dollar Grant for Renovations

The staple of Morgantown will be getting a makeover, thanks to over two hundred thousand dollars in grant funding.

According to the City of Morgantown Facebook page, the Community Development Block Grant by the Kentucky Department of Local Government will provide $237,700 for the renovation of city hall.

Renovations will include repair of the back wall, roof, a renovated first floor, refinished second floor, and even an elevator.

The city says they feel this in necessary to preserve the culture and history of Morgantown and this is just one of many exciting projects to come this year.