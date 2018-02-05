Nassar Handed Final Sentencing

Disgraced former sports Doctor Larry Nassar read a brief statement to his victims at his final sentencing.

Minutes later, Judge Janice Cunningham sent him away for another 40 to 125 years in prison.

During two separate hearings, hundreds of women told their stories of abuse, accusing Nassar of sexually assaulting them under the camouflage of medical treatments.

Last week, the tension boiled over when a father, whose three daughters were molested, tried to attack the former doctor.

This final sentencing centered on Nassar's time at the elite Twistars gymnastics club. Under the plea deal, he admitted to criminal sexual conduct with three victims.

After delivering the punishment the judge told the court, while the criminal case may be over, the victims' physical and emotional suffering is not.