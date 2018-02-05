Washington Remains Focused On The Republican Memo

President Trump lashed out on Twitter Monday against the top ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, writing: "Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington."

The tweet comes as the House Intelligence Committee prepares to vote today on a Democratic response to the GOP memo released Friday that details information about FBI surveillance related to the Russia investigation.

The FBI objected to the memo's release and Democrats say it presents a slanted view.

But President Trump and his family say the GOP memo serves as vindication…claiming the FBI and the Justice Department used an unverified dossier as evidence to get approval to spy on a Trump campaign aide.

Not all Republicans agree.

Four GOP members of the House Committee have rejected the memo, which was authored by the Republican head of the committee.

Lawmakers will soon have to concentrate on another matter- government funding.