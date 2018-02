"Don't Let Them Die" - A Kentucky campaign fighting against opioid abuse - is now expanding online.

Findhelpnowky.org allows people to search and find a local substance abuse treatment center in real time.

As the next step in Governor Matt Bevin's campaign, this search engine is created to ease the process of finding the best facility for those in need based on location and type of treatment needed.

The site will also list which facilities have openings for patients.