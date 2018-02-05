Rowdy Eagles' Fans Celebrate 1st Ever Super Bowl Win

Rowdy fans came out to celebrate the Eagles' first ever super bowl victory late Sunday night in Philadelphia.

A group of fans came crashing down when they collapsed an awning at the Ritz Carlton.

No serious injuries have been reported from that incident.

Elsewhere in the city, fans were caught on camera burning Patriot quarterback, Tom Brady's jersey.

Although most fans remained peaceful, across the city people could be seen climbing on top of light poles and vehicles.

Some fans even toppled traffic lights in their celebration.

No word yet on exactly how much damage was caused and police have yet to announce if any arrests were made.