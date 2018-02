As first reported in the Courier-Journal, Kentucky State Police are facing backlash after posting this super bowl related tweet.

While some found the tweet harmless, others including Kentucky Secretary of State, Alison Grimes, found the joke tasteless and she sent a tweet out on her own demanding an apology.

The Kentucky State Police immediately tweeted out an apology stating, "making light of sexual assault is never acceptable and we apologize for the distress this tweet caused."