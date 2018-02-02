Courtroom Violence Breaks Out in Nassar Trial

A distraught father apologized to a judge after his courtroom outburst during Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing.

The father was arraigned in the same courtroom where just hours earlier, for the very first time, he heard two of his daughters tell their stories of sexual abuse.

A third daughter had also accused Nassar of abuse, Randall Margraves lost control.

The judge said his outburst amounted to direct contempt. But she would not punish his behavior.

The chaos erupted on the second day of victim impact statements during Nassar's final sentencing hearing. This one centers on his assaults on athletes from the elite Twistars gymnastics club.

The tensions have been mounting over nearly two weeks of court hearings where hundreds of women have recounted the trauma they suffered under the guise of medical treatments. His sentences guarantee Nassar will spend the rest of his living days behind bars.