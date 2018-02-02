A Dog's New Day

This is Charming.

A name fitting for his personality, but definitely not his life.

"He had hundreds of bite wounds all over his body," Connie Greer of the Barren River Animal Welfare Association said. "His ears had been cut off, and the gaping section on the side of his head was about a 6x4 inch wound that exposed his skull."

Charming was a bait dog, meaning he was who other dogs attacked during training for illegal dog fights. He was brought to the shelter as a stray and near death.

Connie said he had been dumped in a cow field to die and they decided BRAWA should help the poor boy. With the help of donations and a GoFundMe page, the workers slowly put Charming back together for THIS big day!

"He is going to Louisville to a rehabilitation center," Connie says. "through the Kentucky Humane [Society], where he will have behavior modification, and hopefully he will get placed and find his forever home."

If 'every dog has his day,' Charming has definitely seen better. But, fortunately for him, he gets a second-chance at life.

And a family.