Woman Accused of Murdering Twin Sister is Now Free

Woman Accused of Murdering Twin Sister is Now Free

In Hawaii, a woman accused of murdering her twin sister by driving them both off a cliff is now free.

Alexandria Duval was acquitted of the charges Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses to the crash testified that she had been arguing with her twin sister, Anastasia, just moments before their vehicle plunged two-hundred feet down the side of a cliff.

In the judge’s decision, he pointed to evidence that Anastasia was pulling her sister's hair as the vehicle accelerated.

Duval's lawyer has called the case a tragic accident.

