President Trump Denounces Pakistan for Failure to Crack Down on Terrorism

President Trump has denounced Pakistan for failing to crackdown on terrorism, and now, officials in neighboring Afghanistan say they have proof Pakistan has been harboring extremists.

Afghan intelligence officials have given evidence to Pakistan they claim shows Isis and Taliban militants are trained and protected in that country. The Islamic state and the Taliban have claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks in Kabul and Jalalabad last month that killed nearly 200 people.

The Afghanis say documents and witness confessions are proof the Taliban is operating inside Pakistan and militant leaders are allowed to roam freely there. Pakistan denies the accusations. 

The surge in violence has raised new questions about U.S. relations with Pakistan.

President Trump has cut 2 billion dollars in aid to Pakistan for what he says is a failure to crackdown on militants attacking Afghanistan. 

President Trump has also ordered an increase in U.S. troops, airstrikes, and other assistance for Afghan forces. 

