Classified 'Nunes Memo' Close to Being Released

The public may soon get to read a classified memo that alleges the FBI and Justice Department went too far in its surveillance of Trump campaign officials as part of an investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.

The White House is wrapping up its review of a controversial memo containing classified information and it could soon be made public.

The memo, which was written by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes alleges the FBI and Department of Justice abused surveillance of Trump campaign officials - especially the monitoring of Carter Page - a Trump campaign foreign advisor.

FBI Director Christopher Wray personally pushed to stop the memo from being released saying it contains inaccuracies and he's concerned it paints a slanted narrative.

Congressman Adam Schiff - the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee - now says Republicans fundamentally changed the memo's content before delivering it to the White House.

Schiff says the memo is not the same one the intelligence committee voted to release and he says it should be recalled and re-voted on before it's made public.

A spokesman for Nunes refuted the claim saying the changes were "minor edits including grammatical fixes and two changes requested by the FBI and the Democrats."

Democrats say the changes watered down some of Nunes' previous assertions.

Any question about whether the president will release the memo was answered Tuesday night.

The White House is sending the memo back to House Republicans to let them determine when it will be released.