It's that time of year again...IRS phone scams are back and the Barren County Sheriffs Office wants you to be prepared this time.

The caller claims they're from the IRS and that the victim, on the other end of the line, owes tax money.

Next, they work on getting you to send a money order in or be served a warrant.

The sheriffs office say they've already received several reports of these calls and the IRS will never have you send money orders in over the phone.