Intoxicated Man Asleep Behind the Wheel, Cooler of Drugs in Vehi - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Intoxicated Man Asleep Behind the Wheel, Cooler of Drugs in Vehicle

Posted: Updated:

In Bowling Green, police arrest a man for a DUI after he's found slumped over, asleep behind the wheel at an ATM and inside the car, they find in a cooler full of drugs.

Upon arrival at U.S. Bank on Campbell Ln., police say Christopher Boling, 25, failed both balance tests and requested a breathalyzer.

Inside the vehicle, police find a large quantity of marijuana - labeled and inside of a cooler, a large quantity of cash, suspected crystal meth, a glass bong, crack pipe, several pills, suspected cocaine, and marijuana oil.

Two shipping labels were also found in a bag containing drugs.

Boling is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.