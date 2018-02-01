Intoxicated Man Asleep Behind the Wheel, Cooler of Drugs in Vehicle

In Bowling Green, police arrest a man for a DUI after he's found slumped over, asleep behind the wheel at an ATM and inside the car, they find in a cooler full of drugs.

Upon arrival at U.S. Bank on Campbell Ln., police say Christopher Boling, 25, failed both balance tests and requested a breathalyzer.

Inside the vehicle, police find a large quantity of marijuana - labeled and inside of a cooler, a large quantity of cash, suspected crystal meth, a glass bong, crack pipe, several pills, suspected cocaine, and marijuana oil.

Two shipping labels were also found in a bag containing drugs.

Boling is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.