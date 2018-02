A Henderson man was arrested after a criminal investigation on February 1st.

On January 23rd Kentucky State Police began investigating Grant Merrick after he violated a domestic violence order.

Merrick was arrested and charged with rape 1st degree (domestic violence), unlawful imprisonment 2nd degree, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) and violation of Kentucky Domestic Violence Order.

Merrick was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center with a $7,500 bond.