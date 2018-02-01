Throwback Thursday: Jody Richards Hall at WKU

This week we salute both a retiring Kentucky legislator and a building at Western Kentucky University. Jody Richards Hall, formerly Mass Media & Technology Hall, was built 15 years ago and now honors a state legislator who dedicated over 40 years of service.

Jody Richards Hall at WKU is home to the School of Journalism and Information Technology. The $18 million project was funded through a grant from the state and completed in 2003.

Designed by Arrasmith, Judd, and Rapp out of Louisville, it’s one of the most advanced buildings on campus. It houses electronic classrooms and photojournalism labs, a 24-hour computer lab, and a 250-seat auditorium.

In spring of 2017, the Board of Regents approved the name change to Jody Richards Hall. He taught English at WKU from 1963 to 1970. Richards ran Superior Bookstore in Bowling Green for a few years before beginning his political career. In 1975 he was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives, where he spent 42 years serving his south central Kentucky constituents.

