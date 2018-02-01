Gov. Bevin's Budget Proposal Contains Many Cuts in Public Education

Schools would be hit hard and some districts could go broke under the proposed state budget cuts that seek to shift millions of dollars in transportation costs to local school districts.

Governor Matt Bevin has a two year budget proposal that would keep per student, K-12 funding at the same level in the next two fiscal years, but there will be cuts else where including more than $138 million from public transportation.

The state currently covers on average about 58% of what local districts spend on school buses.

Governor Bevin wants to lower that to 25%

This means school districts would have to make up the difference.

Bevin says that money can come from the school districts' savings accounts.