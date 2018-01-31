Four Kentucky Lawmakers On Train that Crashed

A train full of congress members including four representatives from Kentucky crashed on Wednesday morning leaving one person dead.

The Amtrak train was carrying dozens of lawmakers to a Republican Police Retreat in West Virginia, when it hit a garbage truck in a small town in Virginia.

One of the passengers in the garbage truck was killed.

A few people on the train suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals. Kentucky Representative, John Yarmuth, was shocked to hear about the accident.

Several Kentucky representatives were on the train including, Hal Rogers, Thomas Massie, James Comer, and Andy Barr.

President Trump talked to Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, who was also on the train at the time of the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the accident.